CFGI (CFGI) Information

CFGI.io is a crypto trading platform based around it's very own unique version of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Our unique algorithms powered by AI allow for smaller and more volatile currencies and projects to be tracked more accurately on multiple timeframes.

The Fear & Greed Index is a huge data collecting and creating system for all major crypto currencies. We plan to use this ever growing data to build our own AI Agents, Robots, let other companies and projects build ontop of our data, and continue to build our platform to become an all-in-one stop for all crypto investors, traders and hodlers.

$CFGI is the native currency for the CFGI.io platform.

Our mission is to provide accurate, real-time indicators that empower traders to make informed decisions. We aim to create a reliable platform that harnesses advanced algorithms and cutting edge technology to analyze market trends and predict its directions.

Our goal is to foster a community of informed and confident traders that can navigate markets with precision and success.