The cCOP is a Mento stablecoin launched by a community initiative from Celo Colombia DAO that tracks the value of the Colombian Peso. The launch of cCOP not only reflects a direct connection to the Colombian Peso, but also symbolizes the community's commitment to empowering Colombian users and fueling economic growth through decentralized technology. Similar to all other Mento stablecoins cCOP is fully smart contract based, overcollateralized, transparent, and governed by the community. Official Website: https://www.mento.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/mento-protocol/whitepaper

cCOP (CCOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for cCOP (CCOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 95.94K $ 95.94K $ 95.94K Total Supply: $ 401.12M $ 401.12M $ 401.12M Circulating Supply: $ 401.12M $ 401.12M $ 401.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 95.94K $ 95.94K $ 95.94K All-Time High: $ 0.00037268 $ 0.00037268 $ 0.00037268 All-Time Low: $ 0.00021199 $ 0.00021199 $ 0.00021199 Current Price: $ 0.00023888 $ 0.00023888 $ 0.00023888 Learn more about cCOP (CCOP) price

cCOP (CCOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of cCOP (CCOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CCOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CCOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CCOP's tokenomics, explore CCOP token's live price!

