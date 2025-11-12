CATS is an innovative Telegram and TON Consumer application that rewards Telegram users with unique $CATS tokens based on criteria such as account age, Telegram Premium Subscription Status, and activity level. The more active and engaged a user is, the more $CATS tokens they can earn. Additionally, users can invite friends to join the app and earn bonus tokens, collect CATS digital products, and post CAT Videos, creating a fun and interactive way to engage with the Telegram community.