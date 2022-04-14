Catjak (CATJAK) Information

Launched in July 2024 on the Solana blockchain, Catjak is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Catjak meme, a new feline addition to the ever-growing Wojakverse. Rooted in internet culture, Catjak embodies the playful quirks of cats, offering a humorous and relatable addition to the Wojak family of memes.

True to its feline nature, Catjak has no master and follows no set plan—it moves with the independence and enigmatic charm of a cat. Its primary purpose is to celebrate the power of collective belief in memes and the joy they bring. Catjak represents the essence of memecoins: shared culture, humor, and the boundless potential of decentralized movements.