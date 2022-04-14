Catfish (CATFISH) Tokenomics
Introducing "I'LL BE YOUR LAST CATFISH TONIGHT" ($CATFISH), a unique and refreshing cryptocurrency that defies the norms of meme coins. In a crypto space saturated with misleading projects, $CATFISH embraces the unexpected in a positive way. Unlike the typical catfish that deceives, this coin thrives on transparency and authenticity. It stands out as a beacon of truth, weathering market fluctuations and false promises to emerge as the last one standing. In a world of fake hype and dubious developers, $CATFISH challenges the status quo, proving that sometimes, embracing the unexpected can lead to genuine treasure. The project is committed to enduring the storms of the crypto market and providing a real and lasting value proposition.
$CATFISH's tokenomics further emphasize its commitment to transparency and community trust. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the project implements a 0% tax on transactions, LP (liquidity pool) is burned, and minting is revoked. The team has taken concrete steps to ensure the longevity and stability of the project, with 20 SOL (Solana) allocated to the LP. The performance metrics displayed on the Telegram channel showcase impressive percentage gains, emphasizing the coin's potential to provide unexpected returns. $CATFISH is more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of resilience, truth, and the joy of the unexpected in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
Understanding the tokenomics of Catfish (CATFISH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATFISH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATFISH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
