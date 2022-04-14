Catbal (CATBAL) Tokenomics
Catbal (CATBAL) Information
Catbal is a memecoin created via Hypurr Fun Bot, Hyperliquid equivalent of Solana's pump.fun.
It centers around two intertwined topics: cats and cabals or secret organizations. The content is playful, refers various art works, historical bits and community sourced memes.
Catbal's intention is to evolve into a full fledge Intellectual Property, covering images, animations, comic book strips, mobile apps and games, NFTs and more.
Catbal (CATBAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catbal (CATBAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Catbal (CATBAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Catbal (CATBAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATBAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATBAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.