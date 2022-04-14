Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cat Emoji (🐈), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cat Emoji (🐈) Information Cat emoji ticker, $🐈, is a community-driven memecoin aimed at accelerating the onboarding of retail participants by providing them a non-exclusive, universally understood memecoin which is the emoji itself. Emojis are one of a kind, unable to be duplicated, eye-catching and will unite every cat lover under one emoji. $🐈. Emojis are used universally and will be the next big narrative that is easy for retail to understand. Official Website: https://x.com/CatEmojiSolana Buy 🐈 Now!

Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Emoji (🐈), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 74.68K $ 74.68K $ 74.68K Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.68K $ 74.68K $ 74.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00278075 $ 0.00278075 $ 0.00278075 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Cat Emoji (🐈) price

Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Emoji (🐈) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 🐈 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 🐈 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 🐈's tokenomics, explore 🐈 token's live price!

🐈 Price Prediction Want to know where 🐈 might be heading? Our 🐈 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 🐈 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!