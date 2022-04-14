Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics

Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cat Emoji (🐈), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Cat Emoji (🐈) Information

Cat emoji ticker, $🐈, is a community-driven memecoin aimed at accelerating the onboarding of retail participants by providing them a non-exclusive, universally understood memecoin which is the emoji itself. Emojis are one of a kind, unable to be duplicated, eye-catching and will unite every cat lover under one emoji. $🐈. Emojis are used universally and will be the next big narrative that is easy for retail to understand.

Official Website:
https://x.com/CatEmojiSolana

Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Emoji (🐈), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 74.68K
$ 74.68K$ 74.68K
Total Supply:
$ 999.92M
$ 999.92M$ 999.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.92M
$ 999.92M$ 999.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 74.68K
$ 74.68K$ 74.68K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00278075
$ 0.00278075$ 0.00278075
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Cat Emoji (🐈) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Emoji (🐈) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 🐈 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 🐈 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 🐈's tokenomics, explore 🐈 token's live price!

🐈 Price Prediction

Want to know where 🐈 might be heading? Our 🐈 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.