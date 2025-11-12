Capa (CAPA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Capa (CAPA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 133.79K
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 157.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 425.92K
All-Time High: $ 0.02191833
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00085674

Capa (CAPA) Information Capapult brings Solid and CAPA to TERRA. SOLID is an over-collateralized and fully decentralized softpegged stablecoin. CAPA is the governance token of Capapult and by using the governance poll stakers will decide the future for CAPAPULT Capapult brings Solid and CAPA to TERRA. SOLID is an over-collateralized and fully decentralized softpegged stablecoin. CAPA is the governance token of Capapult and by using the governance poll stakers will decide the future for CAPAPULT Official Website: https://solid.online Whitepaper: https://solid.online/whitepaper-v2.pdf

Capa (CAPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Capa (CAPA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAPA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAPA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAPA's tokenomics, explore CAPA token's live price!

