Burt (BURT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Burt (BURT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Burt (BURT) Information Burt is a 100% fair launched KRC20 meme coin on the Kaspa blockchain. No pre minting, no team token allocation. Burt was just an average Martian chilling on his moon crater, sipping cosmic cocktails and binge-watching Earth's satellite TV. But one fateful night, while scrolling through Earth's memes, Burt stumbled upon something revolutionary: crypto. The idea of decentralized moon bucks got Burt so excited, he packed his space fanny pack, hopped on his trusty space scooter, and charted a course straight for Earth to cash in on the $KAS craze. Official Website: https://www.burtonkas.xyz/ Buy BURT Now!

Burt (BURT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Burt (BURT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.37M $ 1.37M $ 1.37M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.37M $ 1.37M $ 1.37M All-Time High: $ 0.0089153 $ 0.0089153 $ 0.0089153 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00136077 $ 0.00136077 $ 0.00136077 Learn more about Burt (BURT) price

Burt (BURT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Burt (BURT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BURT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BURT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BURT's tokenomics, explore BURT token's live price!

BURT Price Prediction Want to know where BURT might be heading? Our BURT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BURT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!