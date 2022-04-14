Bueno (BUENO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bueno (BUENO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bueno (BUENO) Information Miazaki's pet mainecoon. Bueno is the name of Kendu Miazaki's cat. Kendu Miazaki is the founder of one of the largest meme coins on ETH of 2024 - $KENDU. Miazaki will be supporting Bueno. It is unique in the fact that no eth project founder has a cat token on solana which is named after his real cat. Bueno is a icon token of Kendu Miazaki's pet cat. The project is a cat meme coin on solana which is inspired by Kendu and Kendu Miazaki himself. Official Website: https://buenocat.com/ Buy BUENO Now!

Bueno (BUENO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bueno (BUENO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.55K $ 29.55K $ 29.55K Total Supply: $ 870.92M $ 870.92M $ 870.92M Circulating Supply: $ 870.92M $ 870.92M $ 870.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.55K $ 29.55K $ 29.55K All-Time High: $ 0.01093737 $ 0.01093737 $ 0.01093737 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Bueno (BUENO) price

Bueno (BUENO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bueno (BUENO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUENO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUENO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUENO's tokenomics, explore BUENO token's live price!

