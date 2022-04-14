Brume (BRUME) Information

Brume Wallet is an Ethereum wallet (for now), whose killer feature is a built-in implementation of the Tor protocol (the dark net), that makes all your network requests go through the Tor network, such that the people at the end of the pipe can't use your IP address to track you or censor you.

By using traditional wallets, your IP address is sent to multiple third-party services, who often have access to your multiple wallet addresses too, so they can use this information to track you and your wallets, and/or censor your transactions. Brume Wallet prevents that, and does even more in terms of privacy and security.