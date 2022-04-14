Discover key insights into Brian (BRIAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Brian (BRIAN) Information

Who is Brian?

Brian is a meme coin on the Base chain, a mutated combination of the Hulk meets Brett.

What will the token be used for?

The Brian token will be used for vesting and reward opportunities for the community. It is a community driven project.

What is the supply of Brian?

The total supply of Brian is 1 billion

Where can I buy Brian?

Brian is currently available on Uniswap but other exchanges are expected to be added in the future.