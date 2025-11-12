Brettwu (BRETTWU) Tokenomics
Brettwu (BRETTWU) Information
The Chinese Alter Ego of Your Favorite Boys Club Character, BRETT (0x66bff)
Brett Wu — The Carefree Coin Sage
In the scrolls of Cryptonia, they tell of Brett Wu, a wandering spirit who rides fortune like a drifting cloud.
He sits atop a red star ball, smoke curling in the night air, watching coins flip themselves into gold.
Legends say Brett Wu was born under the Laughing Moon — too chill to worry, too lucky to lose. While others plot and panic, he lets the winds of chance carry him to victory.
When you hold Brett Wu, you hold the art of effortless winning.
Stay calm, spin the coin — let the world come to you.
Brettwu (BRETTWU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Brettwu (BRETTWU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRETTWU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRETTWU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
