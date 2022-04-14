Borpa (BORPA) Tokenomics
Borpa. Just Borpa.
Borpa was born from a profound desire to honor the web3 industry, reflecting the countless hours I’ve poured into it. My idealistic dream was to merge the richness of the crypto culture with the viral potential of DeFi concepts.
What’s the utility about? The utility is culture.
Back To The Basics Borpa was built under the promises of being “The Next Generation Memecoin”. A truly beautiful thing that could only happen with truly beautiful partners.
These episodes have made me realize how disconnected I was from the reality of the industry I was building in. The core concept of a memecoin is simple and viral, designed to be easily accessible. This experience has been a true ego death, and it’s time to embrace what truly makes a memecoin visible: its community.
Borpa (BORPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Borpa (BORPA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BORPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BORPA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.