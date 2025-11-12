Boros is a $HYPE-backed coin on the HyperEVM ecosystem. Its purpose is to create a deflationary, yield-generating asset that rewards holders and supports the Hyperliquid ecosystem. A 5% transaction tax drives its utility: 1% is burned to reduce the 1 billion token supply, 2% is distributed gaslessly to holders as rewards, and 2% is converted to $HYPE for a treasury. This treasury invests in DeFi protocols like lending and liquidity provision, generating yield for $BOROS buybacks and burns, fostering scarcity and value growth.