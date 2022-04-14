Bonecoin (BONECOIN) Information

BONECOIN is the utility token on SOL that is used as the currency inside of the bonerverse. We have an online game, AI video generator, a betting market, and much more coming. We leverage BONECOIN as the currency inside of our closed ecosystem. We continue to evolve our AI generation tools with the best models available. We are expanding into new markets. We are the ones who make the memes. Pop a boner, and join us today.