Blormmy lets users swap tokens, transfer assets, and access onchain data using natural language commands—directly from blormmy.com or even platforms like X.

It also enables USDC-powered shopping through a Chrome extension connected to users' smart wallets.

Key Features:

Token Swaps & Transfers: Users can ask Blormmy to swap or transfer tokens using simple natural language prompts.

Commerce Integration: Blormmy is building seamless support for Amazon purchases by converting crypto to fiat at checkout—bridging Web3 and mainstream retail.