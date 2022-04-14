BlockCentral Token (BLOC) Tokenomics

BlockCentral Token (BLOC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BlockCentral Token (BLOC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BlockCentral Token (BLOC) Information

What is the project about? Stasis Network is a DeFi Fund made up of on-chain digital assets, with a deflationary utility token as its medium of exchange. With a strict focus on execution, Stasis Network is an ecosystem on a mission to enhance deflationary protocols, attract a new audience to the DeFi space, and improve the baseline knowledge for all users. Led by a professional and experienced team.

What makes your project unique? Customize your investment strategy: Stasis Network introduces Dynamic Strategies, an innovative way to automate your portfolio.

Yield-Generating Treasury: Expertly managed treasury to produce yield to accelerate the growth and development of the network.

NFTS Viking Collection: While NFTs remain very popular among users, traditional NFTs are notoriously illiquid and their floor prices too volatile. The market demands more than just jpegs now. Stasis Network will answer that demand for something new. Stasis Network's 'Liquid Decaying NFTs' will provide maximum long-term value while maintaining a more liquid nature that users desire.

History of your project. Both founders of the project have been in crypto for over 18 years combined. We have both had previous successful projects that where sold on in the Masternode space. We got together to create Stasis Network as we seen a great opening for this kind of project.

What’s next for your project? StasisU: Stasis Network is a hub of education and curated content providing an incentivized 'Educate 2 Earn' (E2E) platform. Users will gain knowledge in Stasis Network, partner protocols, and the cryptocurrency industry overall, actively creating our 'Smart Network for Smart Users.'

What can your token be used for? STS is a utility token that can be used to interact with the contract via our Dapp.

Official Website:
https://www.blockcentral.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.blockcentral.io/blockcentral

BlockCentral Token (BLOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlockCentral Token (BLOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 333.60K
$ 333.60K$ 333.60K
Total Supply:
$ 64.53M
$ 64.53M$ 64.53M
Circulating Supply:
$ 64.53M
$ 64.53M$ 64.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 333.60K
$ 333.60K$ 333.60K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02182127
$ 0.02182127$ 0.02182127
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00375311
$ 0.00375311$ 0.00375311
Current Price:
$ 0.00517004
$ 0.00517004$ 0.00517004

BlockCentral Token (BLOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BlockCentral Token (BLOC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BLOC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BLOC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BLOC's tokenomics, explore BLOC token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.