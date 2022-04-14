BlockCDN (BCDN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlockCDN (BCDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BlockCDN (BCDN) Information BLOCKCDN is an intelligent CDN node deployment software based on open source Squid and combined with SDK and P2P technology. Based on the smart etereum system, BLOCKCDN not only allows unused broadband users to share idle network devices and upload traffic. The CDN system is distributed with smart etereum contracts that specify CDN mining, smart contract settlement and CDN trading market in one. Based on the smart etereum system, BLOCKCDN not only wants unused broadband users to share idle network devices and upload higher profit traffic without additional enhancements, but to provide cheaper, multi-node, and faster CDN services For websites that need to be accelerated. Official Website: http://www.blockcdn.org/ Whitepaper: http://www.blockcdn.org/pdf.jsp

BlockCDN (BCDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlockCDN (BCDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 66.17K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 346.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 190.99K All-Time High: $ 0.283911 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00019099

BlockCDN (BCDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlockCDN (BCDN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCDN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCDN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

