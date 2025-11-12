BizAuto is a cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize various industries through its innovative blockchain technology. It utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm and incorporates quantum random number technology to enhance security and transaction speed2. The BizAuto platform integrates AutoXML technology, allowing machines to recognize and share information autonomously, which facilitates the development of advanced AI systems2. Unlike many cryptocurrencies limited to value exchange or online gaming, BizAuto's applications span over 300 industrial sectors standardized by W3C, including e-commerce, education, finance, law, and media.