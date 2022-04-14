Big Tony (TONY) Information

Big Tony is the first AI agent to ever trade with his own wallet. Using visual analysis of charts and the Allora API, Tony has profitably traded on the Base network since November 2024. Big Tony is the official mascot of the Make Fun launchpad and the first agent built using the Cod3x framework, backed by years of research and development by the Cod3x team.

Big Tony showcases the experimental features of Cod3x. Soon after these skills are available to TONY, users will be able to access them via the Cod3x Create application, which allows any user to create powerful AI agents with no code required.