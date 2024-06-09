Biaoqing (BIAO) Information

Biaoqing ($BIAO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the most famous Chinese meme representing facial expressions.

Launched on June 9, 2024, this memecoin aims to embody Eastern meme culture, which is often underrepresented in the crypto space dominated by Western memes.

The $BIAO token has no transaction tax, its liquidity was fully burnt at launch, and the contract was renounced, making it a fully decentralized memecoin.

The ultimate goal of the $BIAO token is to become a prominent memecoin that can compete with the biggest names in the sector. Its originality makes it appealing to Eastern audiences and crypto investors looking for something new.