BHNetwork (BHAT) Information

What Is BH Network (BHAT-c1fde3)?

BH Network startup is a web 3.0 company hub that aims to build products on the Elrond Network blockchain. The main fuel for all these products will be the BHAT token - the utility governance token for the BH Network hub.

The first product focuses on fixing the problems of freelancers: They face FIAT marketplace issues such as high fees, bias toward established sellers, long wait times, and fraudulent chargebacks. Blockchain technology and custom algorithms will reduce those issues to almost zero, providing freelancers and their customers with a safe, fair, and fast new marketplace.

Second, the BHero Launchpad is a regulated incubator gateway for projects willing to enter into the cryptocurrency sphere. The team will rigorously vet each project before offering the most disruptive and valuable projects with assistance and guidance in becoming legally compliant and prepared in every aspect of web3 business before having the final step - the public sale within the launchpad.