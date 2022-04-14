BFG Token (BFG) Tokenomics
BFG is the native BEP-20 token of the BetFury ecosystem, initially launched on the Binance Smart Chain network. The number of BFG supporters has surpassed 67,000 token holders.
BFG holders can trade, play, stake BFG, and be rewarded with the highest APRs, discounts, and bonuses based on their token holdings. In addition, the BFG token can be used to earn on exchanges such as PancakeSwap and Biswap.
While benefiting from BFG on the platform and beyond, the token is being secured by strong CertiK. It ensures BFG's safety by thoroughly examining its smart contract code.
Understanding the tokenomics of BFG Token (BFG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BFG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BFG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
