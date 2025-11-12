The $BETA token is a fundamental component of the FLOW ecosystem, designed to enhance user interaction, reward engagement, and provide additional value within the digital collectible space. Originating as a Flow Cadence token created on Toucans, it has evolved through a strategic relaunch on Flow EVM, expanding its capabilities and utility within the ecosystem. Current holders of the Flow Cadence $BETA.C can redeem their token for the new $BETA.