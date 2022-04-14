Beni (BENI) Tokenomics
Beni Is A Memecoin Based On Coinbase Director's Pet Dog, Launched On The Base Blockchain. It Aims To Create A Fun, Engaging, And Inclusive Community For Crypto Enthusiasts And Pet Lovers.
Built On The Solid Foundation Of Base, Beni Enjoys The Benefits Of A Secure, Scalable, And User-Friendly Blockchain. This Paw-Some Memecoin Is Designed To Be Accessible To Everyone, From Seasoned Crypto Traders To Newcomers Who Are Just Starting Their Journey In The World Of Digital Assets.
Beni (BENI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Beni (BENI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BENI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BENI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.