Beats on Base is a vibrant and community-driven meme coin project, centering around Beats the Koala, an AI-powered character who injects charm and innovation into the crypto scene. The project uniquely combines engaging, fun music videos and dynamic user-generated AI content, providing a platform for creativity and interaction. Through a set of accessible and interactive tools, community members are invited to participate in building a lively and playful brand. This isn't just another meme coin—it's a movement that leverages AI to blend technology, art, and entertainment, with a strong commitment to transparency and sustainable growth.
Understanding the tokenomics of BEATS on BASE (BEATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEATS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEATS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.