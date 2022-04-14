BCREPE (BCRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BCREPE (BCRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BCREPE (BCRE) Information BCREPE is an innovative Web3.0 asset management platform that operates on BSC networks. The platform empowers financial experts to create diversified investment portfolios utilizing a variety of crypto assets. This setup allows ordinary users to easily invest in specialized financial products crafted by professionals, granting access to opportunities typically reserved for seasoned investors. Essentially, BCREPE serves as an accessible gateway to professional-grade investment options within the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape. By using BCREPE, users can confidently explore the potential of crypto assets, unlocking new pathways for wealth generation. Ultimately, BCREPE bridges the gap between novice investors and expert financial strategies, fostering a more inclusive and engaging investment ecosystem in the digital age. Official Website: https://www.bcrepe.fund

BCREPE (BCRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BCREPE (BCRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 111.93K $ 111.93K $ 111.93K Total Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 111.93K $ 111.93K $ 111.93K All-Time High: $ 0.485048 $ 0.485048 $ 0.485048 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00018657 $ 0.00018657 $ 0.00018657

BCREPE (BCRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BCREPE (BCRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BCRE's tokenomics, explore BCRE token's live price!

