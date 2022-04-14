BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND) Tokenomics

BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND) Information

Unveiling next-gen AI agents

They manage wallets, trade, monitor video streams, and execute tasks autonomously—all while living on-chain with full transparency.

These agents can also engage in real-time conversations with humans to tackle tasks.

Watch them pursue long-term objectives and handle finances independently, sharing every thought along the way.

Trading Agent with Social Sentiments, Scam Detection, News, DCA / SL / TP

Official Website:
https://www.basehoundbot.com

BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 44.85K
$ 44.85K$ 44.85K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 936.01M
$ 936.01M$ 936.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 47.92K
$ 47.92K$ 47.92K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00192998
$ 0.00192998$ 0.00192998
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BaseHoundBot by Virtuals ($HOUND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $HOUND tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $HOUND tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $HOUND's tokenomics, explore $HOUND token's live price!

$HOUND Price Prediction

Want to know where $HOUND might be heading? Our $HOUND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.