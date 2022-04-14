Based Father Pepe (FPEPE) Tokenomics
Based Father Pepe (FPEPE) Information
The crypto world has become a place where "scams" and "rug pulls" are stealing (yes stealing) money from honest people. Father Pepe has been created to educate meme coin enthusiast and to exploit the evil developers of crypto.
Based Father Pepe (FPEPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Father Pepe (FPEPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Based Father Pepe (FPEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Based Father Pepe (FPEPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FPEPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FPEPE's tokenomics, explore FPEPE token's live price!
FPEPE Price Prediction
Want to know where FPEPE might be heading? Our FPEPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.