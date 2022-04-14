Based ETH (BSDETH) Information

Based ETH is an RToken on the Base L2 whose mandate is to maintain an Ethereum-aligned Liquid Staking Token basket (with a preference for new LST providers) and to provide value to bsdETH holders through yield and diversification.

About Reserve Protocol: Reserve is a free, permissionless platform to build, deploy and govern asset-backed currencies referred to as “RTokens.” RTokens are always 1:1 asset-backed, allowing for permissionless minting and redeeming onchain by users without the need for any middlemen. Overcollateralization is provided by RSR governance token stakers. Each RToken can have an entirely different governance system and is governed separately by ecosystem stakers. The Reserve protocol launched on Ethereum mainnet in October 2022, on Base L2 in October 2023, and completed its seventh audit in November 2023.