Baseape (BAPE) Tokenomics
Baseape (BAPE) Information
What is the project about? The Baseape project aims to introduce individuals to the Base ecosystem through its fun and friendly mascot, Baseape! The project is community owned and managed, with strict limits on individual holdings to promote decentralization and widespread adoption.
What makes your project unique? By leveraging the power of memes and community-driven content creation, Baseape aims to increase awareness and understanding of the Baseape universe, serving as a guide and companion to all Baseapeauts along the way!
History of your project. We have completed the DApp's staking feature and will release it in the next few days. After 18 hours of launching, we've got over 450 holders with 4,000 transactions and a trading volume of $986,000. The ownership of the contract has been renounced and the Liquidity Pool tokens have been locked.
Baseape (BAPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baseape (BAPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Baseape (BAPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baseape (BAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BAPE's tokenomics, explore BAPE token's live price!
BAPE Price Prediction
Want to know where BAPE might be heading? Our BAPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.