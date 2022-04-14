Barry the badger (BARRY) Information

Barry the Badger is a memecoin fair launched off of @toshimart, Barry has been making noise with their Full Time artist on board, a unique IP, and a dev who has been ensuring project runway.

Barry also has #AI . If you talk to Barry in their TG channel & mention him by name, he will respond and talk to you.

Forward looking plans to have an NFT collection, and provide a stake and burn utility as long as project meets certain key milestones. The Barry projects motto is to foster a positive vibe community