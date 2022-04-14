Barry the badger (BARRY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Barry the badger (BARRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Barry the badger (BARRY) Information

Barry the Badger is a memecoin fair launched off of @toshimart, Barry has been making noise with their Full Time artist on board, a unique IP, and a dev who has been ensuring project runway.

Barry also has #AI . If you talk to Barry in their TG channel & mention him by name, he will respond and talk to you.

Forward looking plans to have an NFT collection, and provide a stake and burn utility as long as project meets certain key milestones. The Barry projects motto is to foster a positive vibe community

https://www.barrythebadger.io/

Barry the badger (BARRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Barry the badger (BARRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 178.76K
Total Supply:
$ 949.46M
Circulating Supply:
$ 949.46M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 178.76K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00281782
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00018827
Barry the badger (BARRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Barry the badger (BARRY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BARRY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BARRY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BARRY's tokenomics, explore BARRY token's live price!

BARRY Price Prediction

Want to know where BARRY might be heading? Our BARRY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.