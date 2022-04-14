Banjo (BANJO) Tokenomics
Banjo (BANJO) Information
Back in 1979, the Muppets Show released a special where Kermit the Frog plays the banjo to the song— “The Rainbow Connection”. This began the frog musician pop culture references that inspire an endearing representation of carefree joy.
Welcome, $BANJO. Since the token was launched via pump.fun, the liquidity pool is locked and to be never touched forever and ever. $BANJO has a huge support group of whales, dolphins, and jellies. We look to grow together. $BANJO is a Solana-based token, built on the highly efficient and scalable Solana blockchain. This ensures fast and affordable transactions, making it a seamless experience for all users
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BANJO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BANJO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BANJO's tokenomics, explore BANJO token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.