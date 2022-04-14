B20 (B20) Information

B.20 - Owning the Metaverse Renaissance

Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. B.20 is an NFT bundle fractionalized so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that this is a fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 10 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.