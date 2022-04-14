Azuki (AZUKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Azuki (AZUKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Azuki (AZUKI) Information AZUKI is a secondary token designed for use in Doki Doki NFT products Official Website: https://dokidoki.com/ Buy AZUKI Now!

Market Cap: $ 42.75K
Total Supply: $ 25.74M
Circulating Supply: $ 25.43M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.27K
All-Time High: $ 7.73
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00168119

Azuki (AZUKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Azuki (AZUKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AZUKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AZUKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AZUKI's tokenomics, explore AZUKI token's live price!

