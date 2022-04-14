AwesomeX (AWX) Tokenomics
What is AwesomeX? Protocol Overview
AwesomeX is simple: Use $TITANX to mint $AWX.
There are perpetual weekly, twenty-four-hour mint cycles and 70% buy and burn.
Additionally 15.5% of the TitanX used to mint AWX is taken off the market forever through DragonX.
This means 85.5% of TitanX (70% + 15.5%) used to mint AWX is removed from the market permanently. (12% to the DragonX Vault + 3.5% Direct DragonX Burn = 15.5%)
Minting today is better than minting tomorrow AwesomeX starts minting every Friday at 14:00 UTC until Saturday at 14:00 UTC.
After each 24-hour mint, claim your tokens.
This minting will continue weekly with a 2.8% decreasing percentage drop each week
The decreased percentage in minting will last for 125 weeks and then stabilize.
As soon as 50 billion TitanX comes in on day one, the LP pool gets created.
The best minting ratio is week 1
The mint ratio will start at 1 TitanX = 2.8 AwesomeX on Week 1
The mint ratio will stabilize Week 125 at 1 TitanX = .08 AwesomeX
This is a 3400% (35x) increase in cost to mint AWX related to TitanX over the 125 weeks
AwesomeX (AWX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AwesomeX (AWX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AWX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AWX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
