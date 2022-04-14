Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM) Tokenomics
Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM) Information
ATMsolcoin is a decentralized token built on the Solana blockchain that implements an automated treasury mechanism. The project collects a 5% tax from every buy and sell transaction, which is then converted into USDC and distributed to token holders every five minutes. This reward system is designed to provide passive income without requiring users to claim their rewards manually. The distribution is proportional to each holder’s balance, allowing participants to benefit from both frequent reward cycles and the potential for compound growth through automatic reinvestment. With a true fair launch approach, the project adds 100% of its total supply to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, presale, or maximum wallet limits. This ensures that the tokens remain liquid while offering a transparent and straightforward system for earning rewards.
Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Automatic Treasury Machine (ATM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ATM's tokenomics, explore ATM token's live price!
ATM Price Prediction
Want to know where ATM might be heading? Our ATM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.