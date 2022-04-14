Autist (AUTIST) Information

It's a meme token about autistic pepe. So it takes the very well known meme of an autistic pepe and uses him as a character on Hyperliquid. He has the hyperliquid logo on his head and on some of his outfits. This makes the meme unique in a sense as it's the only pepe meme that is currently available on Hyperliquid. There is a good chance it will keep being the only pepe meme on hyperliquid with auction prices going higher and higher.