Austin Token is a digital finance platform that integrates cryptocurrency, arbitrage, NFTs, and metaverse experiences into a unified ecosystem. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the platform offers fast, secure, and scalable transactions along with advanced arbitrage tools and an NFT marketplace. It provides users with a dedicated wallet solution for asset management and facilitates seamless trading and digital payments. Emphasizing transparency, robust security protocols, and regulatory compliance, Austin Token is engineered to support decentralized finance operations while continuously evolving through innovative blockchain technologies
Understanding the tokenomics of Austin Capitals (AUX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AUX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AUX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AUX Price Prediction
Want to know where AUX might be heading? Our AUX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
