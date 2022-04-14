Aura BAL (AURABAL) Tokenomics

Aura BAL (AURABAL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Aura BAL (AURABAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Aura BAL (AURABAL) Information

auraBAL is a liquid wrapper for Balancer's veBAL. Aura allows users to deposit their 80/20 BAL/WETH BPT and receive liquid auraBAL, instead of the non-transferrable veBAL. Tokenised auraBAL is given to the user at a 1:1 rate for veBAL, and can be traded on Balancer or elsewhere.

This BPT is then locked up by the Aura protocol for the maximum time in Balancer Voting Escrow where it will allow the Aura system to benefit from its voting power for boosting rewards & voting for gauges.

Official Website:
https://aura.finance/

Aura BAL (AURABAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aura BAL (AURABAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 20.62M
$ 20.62M$ 20.62M
Total Supply:
$ 3.67M
$ 3.67M$ 3.67M
Circulating Supply:
$ 3.67M
$ 3.67M$ 3.67M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 20.62M
$ 20.62M$ 20.62M
All-Time High:
$ 21.61
$ 21.61$ 21.61
All-Time Low:
$ 2.24
$ 2.24$ 2.24
Current Price:
$ 5.62
$ 5.62$ 5.62

Aura BAL (AURABAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Aura BAL (AURABAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AURABAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AURABAL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AURABAL's tokenomics, explore AURABAL token's live price!

AURABAL Price Prediction

Want to know where AURABAL might be heading? Our AURABAL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.