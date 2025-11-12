AtomOne is a community-driven fork of the Cosmos Hub, focused on restoring decentralization, constitutional governance, and validator security through a minimalist IBC hub design.

The project introduces a dual-token model with ATONE (used for staking and governance) and PHOTON (used for transaction and IBC fees), ensuring that fee volatility does not compromise network security. AtomOne implements a formal on-chain constitution enforced by multiple DAOs, including the Steering DAO and Oversight DAO, to guarantee transparent governance without reliance on a centralized foundation.

AtomOne is optimized for Interchain Security 1.5 (ICS 1.5), allowing application-specific consumer chains to leverage the security of the AtomOne validator set while retaining sovereignty. The protocol is committed to a fair token distribution, DAO-managed treasuries, and no VC or foundation allocations.

As a modular Cosmos-native blockchain, AtomOne aims to serve as a neutral, secure coordination hub for the broader interchain ecosystem.