ATEHUN (ATEHUN) Tokenomics
ATEHUN (ATEHUN) Information
$atehun is short for $atehun'dred. Its derived from the first organic meme around hyperliquid: $800/pt. $800/pt was based on @crypto_adair long tweet thread that gave the bull case for Hyperliquid before they had a token and they just had a points program to award users. Essentially, @crypto_adair argued it was likely the best opportunity in crypto and is destined to be a top 10 coin which would make each point worth $800 in the next 12-18 months.
$atehun represents this undying delusional bullishness on Hyperliquid as the future of finance.
ATEHUN (ATEHUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ATEHUN (ATEHUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ATEHUN (ATEHUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ATEHUN (ATEHUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATEHUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATEHUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ATEHUN's tokenomics, explore ATEHUN token's live price!
ATEHUN Price Prediction
Want to know where ATEHUN might be heading? Our ATEHUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.