asUSD is an autonomous stablecoin that solves the stablecoin trilemma through innovative Facilitator architecture. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on manual governance, asUSD uses modular smart contracts called Facilitators that can mint and burn tokens autonomously for specific use cases while maintaining perfect risk isolation. The system features predictive interest rate management that anticipates price deviations before they occur, Algorithmic Market Operations (AMOs) for unlimited liquidity provision, and multi-chain functionality without bridge risks. asUSD serves as infrastructure-grade money for DeFi, enabling sophisticated credit markets, automated liquidity provision, and seamless integration across protocols. Each Facilitator operates independently with mathematical constraints that prevent overissuance, creating a scalable system that maintains stability and security while enabling infinite use case expansion.