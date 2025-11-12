AQC (AQC) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 1.56M
Total Supply:
$ 984.51M
Circulating Supply:
$ 950.23M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.62M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00223188
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00163552
AQC (AQC) Information

$AQC is the ecosystem token for live streamer and builder 0xAquatic. Wick is the flagship product under the $AQC umbrella, a mobile-first, self-custodial trading app on top of Hyperliquid. The token is directly tied to platform activity, aligning user growth with token value. Built almost entirely in front of a live audience, Wick provides fast spot and perpetuals trading on Hyperliquid, while $AQC captures a portion of that activity to create long-term sustainability.

Official Website:
https://wick.trade
Whitepaper:
https://wickdottrade.gitbook.io/wick/

AQC (AQC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AQC (AQC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AQC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AQC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

