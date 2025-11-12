$AQC is the ecosystem token for live streamer and builder 0xAquatic. Wick is the flagship product under the $AQC umbrella, a mobile-first, self-custodial trading app on top of Hyperliquid. The token is directly tied to platform activity, aligning user growth with token value. Built almost entirely in front of a live audience, Wick provides fast spot and perpetuals trading on Hyperliquid, while $AQC captures a portion of that activity to create long-term sustainability.