Altoid (ALTOID) Information

$Altoid is designed to immortalize a story that shaped the crypto world. Ross Ulbricht’s creation of the Silk Road was a bold, controversial experiment that challenged traditional systems and highlighted the potential of Bitcoin and blockchain technology to enable censorship-resistant commerce. The story of how “Altoid” posts connected Ross to his pseudonym “Dread Pirate Roberts” and ultimately to the Silk Road has become a symbol of both the promise and the perils of decentralization.

$Altoid takes this narrative and transforms it into a collectible asset—a way for crypto enthusiasts and liberty advocates to own a piece of this powerful history. By holding Altoid Coin, collectors signal their support for decentralization, privacy, and second chances.