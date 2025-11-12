Alpaca (ALPACA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Alpaca (ALPACA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 06:02:39 (UTC+8)
Alpaca (ALPACA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alpaca (ALPACA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap:
$ 99.49K
Total Supply:
$ 962.10M
Circulating Supply:
$ 962.10M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 99.49K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00553708
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00010341
Alpaca (ALPACA) Information

Alpaca is The Bitcoin Mascot

The symbol of resistance

Early on in Bitcoin's lifespan, people needed to recognize that it would be viable as a long-lasting and legitimate currency, and the alpaca socks proved that it could be by being one of the first purchasable items. As a result, the alpaca became a sign of acceptance by the community that Bitcoin could be used for acquiring everyday items, proving its capabilities as a leading form of currency for the future. To many people who still praise the unofficial mascot, this is what the symbol of the alpaca means behind all the goofy faces and smiles.

Official Website:
https://alpaca-sol.com/

Alpaca (ALPACA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Alpaca (ALPACA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALPACA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALPACA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy