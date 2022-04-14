ALP (ALP) Tokenomics

ALP (ALP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ALP (ALP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ALP (ALP) Information

ALP Coin is a community-driven parody memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, capturing the spirit of individuality and freedom. Designed to symbolize a movement of bold, independent-minded enthusiasts, ALP Coin represents the passion of those who value personal freedom, resilience, and unconventional thinking. With a playful nod to the nicotine-loving, thrill-seeking, and spirited personalities, ALP Coin embodies the ethos of "anti-woke" alternatives in the digital currency world.

As a token that celebrates the daring and autonomous, ALP Coin encourages like-minded individuals to join a decentralized community that celebrates risk, rugged individuality, and the principles of unrestricted expression. While unconnected to any particular organization or figure, ALP Coin brings together a global community of advocates for free thought and empowerment, united under the symbol of $ALP.

Official Website:
https://alponsol.com/

ALP (ALP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALP (ALP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 27.94K
Total Supply:
$ 816.37M
Circulating Supply:
$ 816.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 27.94K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00927438
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
ALP (ALP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ALP (ALP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ALP's tokenomics, explore ALP token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.