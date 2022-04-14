AllSafe (ASAFE) Tokenomics
AllSafe (ASAFE) Information
Allsafe2 is a medium of exchange designed around securely exchanging information which is a process made possible by certain principles of cryptography. Within Allsafe systems the safety, integrity and balance of all ledgers is maintained by a community, handling cryptocurrency transactions for a small foo. Allsafe seek to add more security. This is our main goal. We will try to add allsafe to casinos and online stores. We welcome you all to participate in this project. This coin will be for trading as well as in the use of game
AllSafe (ASAFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AllSafe (ASAFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AllSafe (ASAFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AllSafe (ASAFE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASAFE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASAFE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ASAFE's tokenomics, explore ASAFE token's live price!
ASAFE Price Prediction
Want to know where ASAFE might be heading? Our ASAFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.