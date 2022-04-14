Aletheia (ALETHEIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aletheia (ALETHEIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aletheia (ALETHEIA) Information Aletheia is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by an AI-driven narrative created by AIHegemonyMemes and amplified by Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI agent with its own crypto wallet and social media presence. Set against a backdrop of AI-fueled storytelling, Aletheia symbolizes themes of truth, cosmic wisdom, and the unexpected outcomes of AI interactions. With no direct utility at present, Aletheia serves as a cultural token within this unique narrative ecosystem, where community members engage in philosophical and existential themes through AI-generated content. The project’s unique approach intertwines cryptocurrency with storytelling, inviting participants to join a growing community intrigued by the symbolic potential of Aletheia. Official Website: https://aletheia-sol.xyz/ Buy ALETHEIA Now!

Aletheia (ALETHEIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aletheia (ALETHEIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 96.06K $ 96.06K $ 96.06K Total Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M Circulating Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 96.06K $ 96.06K $ 96.06K All-Time High: $ 0.00372867 $ 0.00372867 $ 0.00372867 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Aletheia (ALETHEIA) price

Aletheia (ALETHEIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aletheia (ALETHEIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALETHEIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALETHEIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALETHEIA's tokenomics, explore ALETHEIA token's live price!

